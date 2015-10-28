Council scraps £5 Newquay Airport 'development' fee

Image copyright Google Image caption The £5 development fee paid by passengers at Newquay Airport has been scrapped

A controversial airport development fee has been scrapped.

The extra £5 fee paid by passengers flying out from Newquay Airport has caused anger among passengers.

Cornwall Council, which owns the publicly-subsidised airport, hopes getting rid of the levy will encourage more airlines to use the site.

One councillor said it was "bizarre" to "throw away" hundreds of thousands of pounds of development fee income.

Low cost airline Ryanair previously cited the charge as a reason for pulling its flights from Newquay and has announced a press conference at the airport on Thursday.

The fee, on top of Air passenger Duty, was introduced in October 2006 to raise funds to invest in the former military airbase.

Adam Paynter, Cornwall Council cabinet member, said: "Removing this charge will encourage more airlines to come to Newquay, giving passengers the opportunity to access more routes."

'Ridiculous argument'

The council said the levy raised around £430,000 in the financial year 2014-15.

Al Titterington, the airport managing director, said airlines saw the development fee as "a barrier" to introducing services and said he was confident new services would now start.

The council's company, Cornwall Airport Limited, receives an annual subsidy - £2.3m for 2014-15.

Bob Egerton, an independent member of Cornwall Council, said: "At a time when the council is needing to save tens of millions of pounds from its operating costs, it will seem bizarre to many that we should happily throw away £500,000 a year of income from the airport."

The council's decision to scrap the charge was taken behind closed doors.

The airport currently serves around 220,000 passengers a year. In a new masterplan it forecasts 473,000 yearly passengers by 2030.

Ryanair declined to comment on the council's decision.