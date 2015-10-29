Alex Folkes, 'child risk' councillor, censured by council

Image caption Alex Folkes resigned from Cornwall Council after admitting 'mental health issues'

A former councillor accused of being a "risk to children" has been officially censured by the local authority.

Cornwall Council warned all schools about Alex Folkes last year following a 2006 police investigation.

He made "deliberate and malicious attempts to undermine the credibility of the council and the investigation process," it said after a code of conduct investigation.

Mr Folkes said the claims were false. He has resigned from the council.

A council spokesperson said the external investigation concluded Mr Folkes breached the Members' Code of Conduct, and "failed to behave with the openness and honesty expected of a Cornwall councillor."

It added that he risked bringing the council "into disrepute," and requested he made a formal apology to his former political group leader, Jeremy Rowe, for "failing to treat him with respect by not telling him about his arrest in 2006 even though asked a direct question."

In a statement Alex Folkes said: "This report represents another re-hashing of the same false claims which the council continues to deny me the opportunity to properly rebut.

"The report claims as fact matters which I have proved to be completely untrue."

"As a result of the bullying and culture of deliberate leaks from within the council, my health deteriorated to the extent that I had to resign. Today's report reinforces my view that I made the right decision."

Timeline of events

2006 - Mr Folkes arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of incitement to distribute indecent images and released with no further action taken

June 2009 - Mr Folkes elected as Liberal Democrat member for Launceston Central

May 2013 - Mr Folkes re-elected as councillor for Launceston and given cabinet position as head of finance and resources

4 November 2014 - Mr Folkes resigns from the cabinet citing "personal issues"

20 November 2014 - Cornwall Council confirms it wrote to all schools warning of "potential risk" to children posed by Mr Folkes. Mr Folkes says his bank card had been cloned, he had been cleared by police and had "never viewed any such images"

January 2015 - Cornwall Council reaffirms its position claiming that Mr Folkes is a "serious and enduring risk" to children. Mr Folkes issues a rebuttal claiming he has provided evidence "which quite clearly proves my innocence"

October 2015 - Mr Folkes resigns from Cornwall Council and says he is suffering "significant mental health issues"