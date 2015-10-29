Ryanair returns to Newquay Airport after £5 fee row
- 29 October 2015
Cornwall
Ryanair has agreed to return to Newquay Airport the day after a controversial development fee was scrapped.
The airline previously abandoned the airport, citing the £5 fee paid by departing passengers.
Cornwall Council, which owns the publicly-subsidised airport, announced on Wednesday it was ditching the fee to encourage more airlines on board.
Ryanair said it will introduce twice weekly flights to Frankfurt and Alicante from April 2016.