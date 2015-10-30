U-boat dive death was "accidental"

Image copyright Richard Ayrton Image caption Philip Durbin had been on a "challenging" dive ten miles off Trevose Head in Cornwall

A diver described as being "among the best in the country" died after suffering breathing problems on ascent from a sunken U-boat, an inquest has heard.

Philip Durbin, 62, was returning from 184 feet under water after exploring the UB65 site off north Cornwall when he suffered "a medical issue," the inquest heard.

The coroner said Mr Durbin had "decided his best chance was to get to the surface" but his lungs ruptured and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His death was concluded as accidental.

The expedition at the site of the reputed to be cursed UB65 wreck off Trevose Head was described as a "challenging dive beyond the capabilities of most divers in this country" by Andrew Cox, the Assistant Coroner for Cornwall.

Philip Durbin from Minehead, Somerset, was among an experienced group who had been exploring it in August 2014, when he suffered breathing difficulties at a depth of around 82ft.

Image copyright Richard Ayrton Image caption Philip Durbin was a married grandfather and hotelier who "never took any risks" with diving safety checks

Image copyright Mark Milburn Image caption He had been exploring the wreck of the UB65 which lies 184 feet under water after sinking in 1918

Other divers in the group described how he accepted help from alternative breathing equipment, but was then "determined to go to the surface."

He was lifted onto a boat unconscious, then airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chris Lowe, the skipper of the boat, wept as his statement was read, saying Mr Durbin was a fit and "advanced" diver who was "very capable of going down to some of the deepest wrecks" and among "some of the best divers in the country."

"Everything to live for"

His wife of 40 years, Ann Durbin, said in a statement her husband "never took risks", and "had everything to live for."

The assistant coroner said Mr Durbin had died from gas entering his bloodstream after his lungs ruptured due to pressure changes, but that why the events happened "can only be a matter of speculation."

Philip Durbin's family said further research was needed on the general issue, and thanked everyone who had helped him at the time.