Truro three-storey building blaze tackled by fire crews

Image caption Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 05:00 GMT

Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze at a three-storey building in Truro, in Cornwall, amid fears it could spread to neighbouring properties.

The cause of the fire at Cafe Cleopatra in St Mary's Street, which started at about 05:00 GMT, is unknown.

Firefighters from Tolvaddon, Falmouth, Hayle, Perranporth, St Austell, St Dennis and St Just attended the blaze.

St Mary's Street and New Bridge Street in the city centre were closed for most of Sunday.

A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said dozens of firefighters attended because of the "severity of the fire and the complexity of the building".

Neighbouring business Douglas Hughes Fine Jewellery, which was damaged by the fire, posted on its Facebook page that it was "desperately worrying times" and "the damage is horrific".

Image caption Firefighters from Tolvaddon, Falmouth, Hayle, Perranporth, St Austell, St Dennis and St Just attended the scene

Image caption The cause of the fire is currently unknown