Security eject man from Penzance Town Council meeting

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Security guards manhandled a member of the public out of a council meeting when he tried to ask a question at the wrong time.

Security guards manhandled a member of the public out of a council meeting when he tried to ask a question at the wrong time.

The man was wrestled out of the meeting on the orders of the mayor of Penzance Town Council.

A member of the public said there were "horrendous" scenes in the heated meeting held at Penwith College.

The mayor said it was a "very regrettable" incident but the man had tried to "disrupt" the meeting.

Josh Bourne, a member of the public at the meeting, said: "It was absolutely horrendous. It was awful and there was a lot of anger from councillors and the public."

Mr Bourne said he did not blame the security guards for their use of force.

'More and more aggressive'

"They were in a difficult position because somebody with a gold chain around his neck was saying the man had to be removed," he said.

In a video of the meeting filmed by BBC Radio Cornwall the man says he was only asking if he was allowed to speak.

"Do you really call this democracy?" he said as he was pushed out of the hall.

Outside the meeting, the man told the BBC his name was "Charlie Farley" and he had gone to the meeting to take part in a debate about the NHS.

He arrived after the mayor had issued a warning to the public not to speak during the meeting.

Mayor David Nebesnuick said: "The man had completely disrupted the meeting and had to leave. It clearly got more and more aggressive and you can see the outcome."

The mayor said security guards were there as it was expected to be a controversial meeting about funding of the Golowan arts festival.