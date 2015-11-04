Library services to be devolved in Cornwall

Image caption Campaigners said the changes were "very worrying"

Plans to devolve the running of many Cornish libraries have been approved to help save the council £1.8m a year.

The running of dozens of libraries and one-stop shops will be handed over to community groups and town councils.

Closures cannot be ruled out for libraries which do not have arrangements, Cornwall Council said.

Campaigners said the move would lead to a fragmented service with varying levels of staff expertise.

It is hoped several libraries will be taken over by April 2016, while discussions continue over those which do not have plans in place to be taken over.

"Totally unable"

Lauren Smith, a campaigner from Voices for Libraries said it would result in "a postcode lottery of services which is against the kind of fundamental principal of universal services like libraries."

Leon Remphry, 11, handed over a petition of more than 5,000 signatures last year against cuts to library services.

He said some town councils have the drive and the and capacity to do this but some of the smaller council will be unable.

Councillor Geoff Brown, cabinet member for libraries, said closing libraries was "the last thing the council wanted to do" but they "could not exclude it" as an option.

"We're very conscious of what happens to those libraries that are left where they haven't had any expressions of interest and won't be devolved," he said.

"We have to still maintain a sort of efficient in those areas. How we do that, we're not yet clear on."