Murderers Lee and Robert Firkins get fresh hope of appeal

A review has been been launched into the case of two brothers jailed for murdering a Cornwall couple.

Solicitors for Lee and Robert Firkins say the jury got it wrong when they were convicted in 2005 of murdering Graham and Carol Fisher.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission is investigating claims a key witness was "unreliable".

If it agrees, the case could go to the Court of Appeal again after another appeal failed in 2008.

The Firkins are currently serving life sentences for the killings of the Fishers at the couple's remote Perch garage near Wadebridge in 2003.

Both the Fishers were shot a number of times after being bludgeoned with a sledgehammer.

The Fishers' garage, which has since been levelled, was the scene of "indescribable horror" said the judge at Exeter Crown Court.

The commission confirmed a "substantive review of the case has now begun".

Jane Hickman, from Hickman and Rose, the Firkin brothers' lawyers, said the key witness who is on a protection scheme and cannot be identified, was "terribly unreliable".

She said: "He's been convicted now of a murder himself which he did for a payment of £1,000.

'No angels'

"And he was actually paid £10,000 by Crimestoppers for the evidence he gave on the Firkins case.

"What we want the Court of Appeal to look at is whether really the jury could have placed any reliance on a man who would kill for £1,000 when he gave evidence for which he was expecting to receive £10,000."

She added: "The Firkins have insisted that although they are no angels, they did not kill Mr and Mrs Fisher.

"They are relieved that the matter is going to be looked at again and hopeful this time with a different outcome."

Nigel Edwards, brother of Mrs Fisher, said: "We are shocked and upset by this development. The murders were 12 years ago tomorrow, and this has brought it all back."