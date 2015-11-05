Man, 20, killed in two-car crash on A39 in Cornwall

Image copyright Google Image caption The 20-year-old man from Birmingham, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, died at the scene

A man has died after a two-car crash which left one of Cornwall's main roads closed for seven hours.

A Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 were in collision on the A39 at Perranarworthal just before 04.50 GMT on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old man from Birmingham, a passenger in the Astra, died at the scene.

The two drivers were both injured in the crash and remain in hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The driver of the Astra, a 31-year-old man also from Birmingham, is in a critical but stable condition at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The Audi driver, a 52-year-old man from Falmouth, Cornwall, is in a serious condition at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.