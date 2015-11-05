Sewage alert Godrevy beach rated 'excellent'

Image copyright Saltshots.com Image caption Surfers Against Sewage say discolouration at Godrevy is caused by human sewage but the Environment Agency say it "doesn't necessarily indicate sewage".

A Cornwall beach at the centre of a number of pollution scares has been rated "excellent" for water quality.

Godrevy had nine "sewer overflow events" which turned the sea brown after heavy rain this bathing season.

The Environment Agency which conducted the tests, said the discolouration "doesn't necessarily indicate sewage".

But Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has questioned the results which showed Godrevy was one of 65 Cornwall beaches classed as "excellent" this year.

Sewer overflows at Godrevy have caused alarm among beachgoers and in June 2014 a surfing competition was abandoned after the sea turned brown.

Andy Cummins, campaigns director at SAS claimed the overflows discharged "untreated human sewage" into the Red River which flows onto Godrevy.

Image copyright mikenewmanphotography.co.uk Image caption The sewage turned water brown at Godrevy, where surfers were competing

"Godrevy might be classed as "excellent" but of the nine sewage discharges only two occurred on the days the EA did their sampling, so seven were completely unmonitored," he said.

"At Godrevy, the EA take samples from an area of a beach that avoids the influence of the sewer overflow and the Red River, even though the area in front of the river is regularly polluted and well used by the public."

But Bruce Newport, EA environment manager for Devon and Cornwall, said: "We always collect the monitoring samples at a point on a beach which coincides with the maximum density of bathers.

"The Red River flows down to Gwithian Beach and into the sea, however discolouration in the river or sea doesn't necessarily indicate sewage.

"The Red River is usually discoloured after heavy rainfall by surface water run-off from the abandoned mine at Dolcath.

"Some people mistake this for sewage however there are combined sewer overflows further up the catchment that can discharge diluted screened sewage after heavy rainfall."