Camborne Academy gifted pupils plan criticised

Image caption The new centre is being planned for the site of the failed free school, St Michael's.

Plans by a Cornwall academy school for a separate centre for gifted pupils have been criticised as "a grammar school by the back door".

Camborne Academy's website had said an exam would be held for existing pupils to attend the new facility but this has now been removed.

One union official said it "smacked of the 11-plus system".

The Cornish school has stressed the centre will be "integrated within the school".

It is consulting on plans for it to become a selective satellite centre for the highest achieving pupils in science and maths.

A spokesman for the Camborne Science and International Academy said they changed the website "to eliminate any ambiguities about entry exams to the school" and said the new centre "will be integrated within the school".

'Very divisive'

Its website still says the new centre will be reserved for their most able students, but the selection process is not clear.

The academy proposes to open the new centre on the site of failed free school, St Michael's, which it announced it was taking over in May.

Reuben Wallace from the National Union of Teachers said: "We are concerned that it does smack of the 11-plus system and of grammar schools by the back door."

Labour councillor Jude Robinson said: "I think it's very divisive to say some pupils have access to these fantastic facilities but some aren't good enough... I'm a bit worried this is bending the rules."

Jon Stoneman, a Conservative councillor in Camborne, defended the plans, saying: "I think it's more whether you are suitable for this rather than a selection process.

"I mean everyone's open to go for it but if your child was good at music or something you probably wouldn't go for this."

The government has insisted there are no plans for a return to grammar-style education.

The issue has resurfaced since Weald of Kent School in Tonbridge was given permission to open a site in Sevenoaks, Kent, side-stepping a ban on new grammar schools.