Terry Oldham trial: Accused 'blamed injuries on dog-trip'

Image caption The four accused shared a house with Terry Oldham, 63

A man accused of murdering a sex offender has told a court his co-defendants said their alleged victim tripped over a dog and hit his head days before his body was found.

Terry Oldham, 63, died as a result of injuries caused by a serious sexual assault, jurors previously heard.

Richard Rosevear, 33, said he found Mr Oldham with a head injury and facial cut at their shared home.

Mr Rosevear, from St Austell, and three fellow housemates deny murder.

Aaron Mallon, 25, Michelle Casterton, 43, Daniel Quinn, 24, all from Falmouth, and Mr Rosevear also deny causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Mr Rosevear told Truro Crown Court he found Mr Oldham "black and blue" at the house in Camborne, Cornwall, in April last year.

His three co-accused were waving papers around, saying Mr Oldham was a paedophile, he said.

"They said he'd tripped over the dog and hit his head on a bike," he told the court.

Image caption Terry Oldham was found dead at Dolcoath Road, Camborne on 1 April 2014

Mr Rosevear, the only one of the four defendants to give evidence, told the court that Mr Oldham's valuables had disappeared.

"He had two cabinets full of DVDs," he said.

"They'd all evaporated. His stereo had evaporated, his big TV, his phone had all evaporated."

During his evidence, Mr Rosevear told the court Mr Oldham had been thrown out of his bedroom and forced to sleep in what he called the "junk room".

When asked who moved into the bedroom, Mr Rosevear said it was Mr Mallon and his partner Ms Casterton.

During the four-week trial, the prosecution has said the four killed Mr Oldham after learning he was a convicted paedophile.

The case continues.