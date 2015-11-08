Soldier's hymn written in trenches played at remembrance service

Image copyright John Farrar Image caption Harry Farrar (second from the left) served in 51st Brigade, The Royal Field Artillery

A hymn composed by a soldier in the trenches during World War One has been played at a remembrance service in Hayle, Cornwall.

Harry Farrar's music was found by his family in his 1918 diary, documenting his time serving his country in France.

It was first played last year by a local organist.

De Wolfe Music, who published much of Mr Farrar's work, recorded it this year.

Mr Farrar's son John Farrar said his father, who died in 1966 aged 70 and had lived in west Cornwall, was a freelance composer who had hundreds of works published.

The hymn he wrote while in the trenches was written on a faded piece of paper and was deciphered last year during the World War One centenary commemorations.

"We didn't know what it was until my son took it down to Hayle Church," he said.

"The organist looked at this piece of music and had a job to decipher it because it was written in pencil and the paper was beginning to fade."

"Once he'd discovered what the tune was and played it he realised what a beautiful hymn tune it was," he said.

The music was re-created as a surprise for Mr Farrar's family by De Wolfe Music earlier this year, and was played at a remembrance service on Sunday at St Elwyn's Church in Hayle.