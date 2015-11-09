Shelterbox founder 'caught in crossfire' between son and charity

Image caption Tom Henderson (pictured), his son John, and Darren Gervis are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of conspiracy to commit fraud

A charity founder accused of conspiracy to commit fraud was "caught in the crossfire" between his son and the charity, the Old Bailey has heard.

Tom Henderson, 64, of Helston, Cornwall, allegedly ensured lucrative contracts were given to companies linked to his son, John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, between 2007 and 2012.

Tom Henderson was sacked in 2012 from international aid charity Shelterbox.

Father and son and a third man deny conspiracy to commit fraud.

Updates on this story and more from Cornwall.

The prosecution claims the pair used salesman Darren Gervis, 42, from Beaminster, Dorset, as a "middleman" to cover up the conspiracy when Shelterbox staff became suspicious in early-2012.

But Tom Henderson's barrister Keith Hadrill said during his closing speech his client had kept deals involving his son "at arm's length" on the advice of the head of finance Michael Johns and the operations manager John Leach.

'Abused position' disputed

He told the court: "He is not part of what is going on between his son on the one hand and Michael Johns and John Leach on the other.

"He is caught in the middle, in the crossfire."

Mr Hadrill also claimed there was no evidence Tom Henderson had "abused his position" or acted against the interests of Shelterbox.

"What evidence have we heard that this man committed a crime? None at all. I submit that the Crown's case is not made in any shape or form. The case has fallen away." he added.

The prosecution claims Shelterbox was kept in the dark about John Henderson's involvement in the company fronted by Mr Gervis so the charity would continue to order large amounts of camping and survival equipment.

All the defendants deny conspiracy to commit fraud between January 2007 and December 2012.

The trial continues.