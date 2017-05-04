Voters turn out for Cornwall Council election

Image caption Counting of votes for Cornwall Council will start on Friday with the results expected in the afternoon

Voters are going to the polls to elect 122 of the 123 members of Cornwall Council.

The council has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since 2013.

One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.

The Council of the Isles of Scilly is also electing 16 councillors.

Counting will take place from 10.00 BST on Friday.

Electors who registered for postal votes but did not post them can take them to a polling station which will be open until 22:00 BST.