Cornwall elections 2017: Conservatives gain most seats

The Conservatives have won the most seats in the Cornwall Council elections.

The Tories have 46 out of the 122 seats being contested with the Liberal Democrats as their nearest rivals with 37 seats, followed by 30 Independent councillors.

Labour have five seats and Mebyon Kernow four.

The unitary authority's remaining 123rd seat, Bodmin St Petroc, will be contested at a later date.

It was delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.

Election 2017: Full results from across England

Local election reaction from Devon and Cornwall

Analysis: Tamsin Melville, Political Reporter, BBC SW

The Tories are the largest group with 46 seats but they would need need 62 seats to have overall control of Cornwall Council.

They could form a minority administration or there could be deals to be done.

Over the weekend there will be talks going on between all the main parties to decide who is going to be in charge for the next four years.

The council has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since 2013.

In that election the Liberal Democrats took 36 seats, the Independents took 35, the Conservatives had 31, Labour had eight, UKIP had six, Mebyon Kernow had four, the Greens had one and candidates declared as "unspecified" took two.