Breast implant patient Kandi du Cros felt 'poisoned'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The inquest heard Kandi du Cros had been considering the cosmetic surgery for "some time"

A 32-year-old mother who died after an operation for breast implants said she "felt she was being poisoned" days before her death, an inquest has heard.

Hairdresser Kandi du Cros died on 20 January 2014 in hospital in Cornwall after developing a fever and vomiting.

It was "probable" the surgery triggered a flare up of a rare autoimmune disorder which led to multiple organ failure, the inquest in Truro heard.

However, undergoing the operation was not "unreasonable," a consultant said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs du Cros opted to have her surgery at the Duchy Hospital, Truro

Mrs du Cros, from St Austell, had felt progressively unwell in the week following her cosmetic surgery at the Duchy Hospital in Truro until she "looked absolutely awful" and "could barely walk", her husband Raymond du Cros told the inquest.

In a statement he said she had told her mother: "Mum, it feels like I'm being poisoned".

The mother of one, who suffered from a "very rare" connective tissue disease, was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, by ambulance and died four days later, the inquest heard.

She had called NHS 111 and visited a GP in the days before and was told she had a viral infection which did not require immediate action, Mr du Cros said.

Image caption The married mother of one was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro after repeatedly vomiting

Giving evidence, Dr David Hutchinson, rheumatology lead at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, said: "In my opinion there was definitely clear evidence, clinically, of three failing organs in a short period of time."

He said he believed there was "a real probability" the trauma of surgery had led to a flare up of her disorder.

However he added: "Undergoing the breast surgery was not unreasonable given the information that was at hand at the time", he added.

Mr du Cros said he had many questions about why medical professionals did not seem to identify the severity of his wife's condition sooner.

The inquest continues.