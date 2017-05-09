Breast implant patient's life 'could have been saved'

Image copyright Getty Images

The death of a woman after she underwent breast implant surgery could have been prevented, an inquest heard.

Kandi du Cros died of multiple organ failure caused by sepsis in January 2014, the Truro inquest heard.

The 32-year-old developed a "profuse" fungal lung infection that could have been treated, but it could not have been predicted, experts said.

Mrs du Cros's death was due to a combination of factors linked to a rare autoimmune disorder, the inquest heard.

A mother of one, she underwent surgery in January 2014 at the Duchy Hospital, Truro, but developed a fever and died just over two weeks later at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Experts said the St Austell based hairdresser's condition, thought to be lupus, meant she was at an increased risk of infections.

However, the hearing was told tests for a fungal infection when Mrs du Cros was admitted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital had been negative.

One doctor told the court it was likely the infection was exacerbated by antibiotics prescribed both after her cosmetic surgery and previously.

Dr Ashley Croft, consultant in public health medicine, said the antibiotics Mrs du Cros was given for sepsis days before her death made her even worse.

He added the infection "couldn't really have been predicted" but questioned whether medics should have tried changing her treatment.

"Had that antifungal therapy been given I think Kandi du Cros would be alive now," he said.

The inquest continues.