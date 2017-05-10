Breast implant patient Kandi du Cros died from sepsis

Image copyright Getty Images

A hairdresser's death was "not directly associated" with breast augmentation surgery just weeks earlier, an inquest has concluded.

Kandi du Cros, 32, developed a fever and died at the Royal Cornwall Hospital just two weeks after surgery at the Duchy Hospital, Truro, in January 2014.

The Truro inquest heard Mrs du Cros, from St Austell, had an inactive autoimmune disease.

Coroner Dr Emma Carlyon concluded she died of "overwhelming sepsis".

During the three-day inquest, Mrs du Cros' husband, Ray, said his wife felt so poorly she told her mother "she felt like she was being poisoned".

The inquest heard the death was due to a combination of factors linked to an autoimmune disorder, thought to be Lupus.

In her conclusion, coroner Dr Emma Carlyon said: "I have not found any evidence this death was directly associated with previous procedures."