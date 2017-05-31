Cornwall man Tasered by police had 'heart of gold'

Image copyright Cole Family Image caption Marc Cole's mother Susan is "devastated" by his death

Friends of a man who died after being Tasered by police said had a "great sense of humour" and a "heart of gold".

Marc Cole, aged 30, from Falmouth, Cornwall, had self-inflicted knife injuries when he died on 23 May.

His brother Danny Cole told The Falmouth Packet the dad-of-two had not been trying to kill himself when police were called.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating his death and has appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright Cole Family Image caption Marc Cole had two sons (pictured) who his brother Danny (left) said "were his life"

"He was well respected in the area and I have had over 400 messages from people - everyone knew my brother," Mr Cole said.

Painter and decorator Marc leaves behind his partner Nadine Kinder and their two sons Caden, aged three, and Caleb, who is nearly one.

"He worshipped them, they were his life," Mr Cole said.

'Most loyal person'

Marc had cared for his father John, who died last year, during a two-year battle with cancer.

Best friend Charlie Black said: "He was the most loyal person I have ever met. He would always help, he had a heart of gold."

Mr Cole said: "He was not out to hurt anyone or himself. He had some personal problems that came to a head that day but he wouldn't have hurt anyone."

Image copyright Cole family Image caption Marc Cole, pictured with his partner Nadine Kinder, was a big boxing fan

Police said "officers were confronted with a man who was in possession of a knife".

"Due to the unfolding dynamic incident, police deployed a Taser."

An IPCC statement said: "Initial accounts indicate Marc Cole, 30, had caused himself harm and he was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.

"During the incident, a Taser was discharged. "