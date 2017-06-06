Isles of Scilly lifeboat man seriously hurt during rescue

Image caption The St Mary's all weather lifeboat was responding to a rescue off the north of the island.

A lifeboat man is being treated in hospital after he was seriously hurt during a rescue off the Isles of Scilly.

The St Mary's lifeboat was launched soon after 19:00 BST on Monday, to reports a French yacht had run aground with six crew on board.

The RNLI said the man's injuries were "serious".

All crew on board the yacht scrambled ashore to safety, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

The RNLI said: "At approximately 8.15pm, St Mary's all-weather lifeboat reported that one of their crew members had been injured during a call out.

"The crew member received medical attention at the scene and has since been taken to hospital for further treatment."

The coastguard and emergency services were involved in his initial treatment, before the injured man was airlifted to hospital.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident, but was not currently investigating.