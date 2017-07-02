St Agnes cliff fall woman suffers serious injuries

Image copyright St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue Team Image caption The emergency services had to form a human chain to move the casualty to a waiting ambulance

A woman was seriously injured when she fell from cliffs into a narrow cave, coastguards said.

She is understood to have fallen 15ft (4.5m) at Trevaunance Point near St Agnes on Saturday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 18:00 BST when the woman's friend came running up the beach calling for help.

The St Agnes RNLI Lifeboat, Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and paramedics were called to the scene.

Image copyright St Agnes Coastguard Search and Resuce Team Image caption Coadstguards said the woman suffered significant injuries

Coastguards said rescuers had to form a human chain to move the woman from the cave across rocks to a waiting ambulance.

Poor weather conditions meant the casualty could not be airlifted to hospital, they said.