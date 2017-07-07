Devon & Cornwall PCC survives vote after 'armed civilians' row

Image caption Ms Hernandez said she "does not believe in vigilantism".

A police chief who suggested gun owners might be able to act as armed civilians in a terror attack, has survived a vote of no confidence.

Devon and Cornwall Police warned armed civilians should not tackle terrorists after the comments made by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez on a BBC phone-in in June.

The vote, held by the Police and Crime Panel, the body which scrutinises her, was defeated by eight to two.

Ms Hernandez apologised afterwards.

She said: "The reality is I do not believe in vigilantism. I apologise if anyone felt I had a different view".

The vote was proposed by Plymouth councillor Sam Davey, who described Ms Hernandez's original comments as 'ill-judged" and "rather silly".

A vote of no confidence in Ms Hernandez was passed by Plymouth City Council four days earlier.

She suffered a further blow at the meeting of the Police and Crime Panel on Friday when members refused to appoint her proposed deputy PCC, Mark Kingscote.

