Dagmara Przybysz death: Inquest hears 'bullying' claims

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dagmara Przybysz was pronounced dead on 17 May last year

A girl found dead at her school was being bullied by other students there, an inquest was told.

Polish-born Dagmara Przybysz, 16, was found dead in a toilet at Pool Academy near Redruth on 17 May last year.

The cause of death was hanging, Cornwall Coroner's Court heard.

Her parents Jedrzej and Ewelina Przybysz said Dagmara had told them a girl had banged into her and she had heard comments like "stupid Pole" in the year before her death.

More on the inquest and other Devon and Cornwall news

However Mrs Przybysz said she thought the biggest problem for Polish-born Dagmara at school "was not racism but bullying".

Dagmara's boyfriend, Lewis Simpson, told the inquest in Truro she had mentioned pupils making comments about her being Polish.

Image caption Tributes to Dagmara Przbysz have been paid on the school's Facebook page

Lewis said he didn't know how much of the ill-feeling towards Dagmara was related to racism or jealousy because she was good looking.

She had told him she heard girls in the changing rooms at school saying "horrible" things about her taking PE too seriously after a lesson the day before her death, the court heard.

On the morning of her death Dagmara was upset, "but did not want to disclose the reason", her father told the court.

She told her parents she had "big problems" at school but didn't tell them any more.

Principal Zelma Hill said the teenager was a "beautiful, bright and creative 16-year-old student with a very promising future ahead of her".

Tributes have also been paid to her on the Pool Academy school Facebook page.

The inquest continues.