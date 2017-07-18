Cornwall crash: Plymouth man and Saltash mother and son named

Image copyright Family photo/Just Giving Image caption Laura Hopes and her six-year-old son Alfie were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

A mother and her six-year-old son who were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Cornwall have been named.

Laura Hopes, 32, from Saltash, and her son Alfie died in the pile-up on the A38 between Tideford and Landrake on 9 July.

Her four-year-old son Tommy remains in hospital in Bristol with head injuries.

The third victim, 53-year-old Tony Woodman from Plymouth, died when he got out of his car and was hit by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

A crowd funding page set up by a Hopes family friend has so far raised more than £13,000.

A tribute said Mrs Hopes was a "loving, kind and devoted mum" and her husband Lee and family were devastated by the loss of her and Alfie, who were "loved deeply".

Alfie was described as "happy and popular boy" and a keen footballer, playing for Saltash United where his father was the coach.

"He loved Liverpool Football Club and was rarely seen without a football kit on and a ball at his feet," the tribute said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tony Woodman was described as an "awesome" father and grandfather

The family said Tommy remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Bristol Children's Hospital with his family at his side, but is expected to make a full recovery "over time".

It also thanked the "incredible" emergency services and everyone who tried to help at the scene.

Mr Woodman's family also paid tribute to him, describing him as a loving and caring son, an amazing brother and "awesome" dad and granddad, who would be "deeply missed" by everyone who knew him.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.