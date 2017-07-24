Cornwall woman's death linked to surgeon's operation

Image copyright Google Image caption Kym Gambie underwent several operations after the hysterectomy

A woman died after complications linked to a hysterectomy performed by a disgraced surgeon, an inquest heard.

In 1992 Kym Gambie underwent what was considered to be a routine procedure performed by obstetrician Rob Jones.

He was later the subject of numerous safety reviews and expressions of concern over his working practices.

The inquest heard Mrs Gambie's death was linked to the hysterectomy, but there was no evidence the procedure was substandard.

Mrs Gambie, from Bodmin, died in 2015 having never regained her health after the operation at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, the inquest in Truro heard.

A post mortem found the cause of death was chronic renal failure contributed to by sepsis and multiple surgeries.

'Straightforward' operation

Consultant pathologist Dr Ian Chandler said the multiple surgeries commencing with her hysterectomy and the need for major surgery following had "set off a train of major disability complications which has ultimately led to her premature death".

But Simon Jackson, a gynaecologist at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital, said: "In my opinion there is nothing in this particular case to indicate a substandard hysterectomy."

The inquest, which recorded a narrative verdict, heard that when Mrs Gambie was still alive, Mr Jones had written a letter to her saying the procedure had been "entirely straightforward".

Mr Jones was part of a team that delivered former Prime Minister David Cameron's daughter in 2010.

It later emerged he has been the subject of a string of complaints and despite eight reviews, he did not stop working at the hospital until May 2012.

Mr Jones voluntarily removed himself from the General Medical Council register, but his practice is the subject of ongoing litigation from dozens of women.