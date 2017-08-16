Boardmasters festival-goers given meningitis treatment

Image copyright Alex Rawson/Boardmasters Festival Image caption Festival-goers have been given antibiotics after the confirmed case of meningococcal disease

Festival-goers have been given antibiotics after an 18-year-old man became ill with meningitis.

Public Health England (PHE) told the Bristol Post it was investigating the diagnosis at Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall.

The teenager is a student at St Brendan's Sixth Form College in Bristol, which saw two cases of meningococcal infection last spring.

Festival organisers said he had been unwell in the days before the event.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The Men ACWY vaccine for teenagers was introduced in 2015

Deputy director of health protection at PHE's South West Health Protection Team, Mike Wade, said his thoughts were with the family of the patient.

"We want to reassure people that all appropriate public health actions are being taken," he said.

"It is highly unlikely that this case is related to the previous cases at St Brendan's which occurred 14 months ago.

"The student has not attended the college since the end of the summer term at the beginning of July."

It is not known if the man contracted the disease at the festival, but administering antibiotics to close contacts was "standard procedure" with confirmed cases of meningitis, PHE said.

The organisers and medical teams at Boardmasters Festival confirmed an 18-year-old was transferred to a hospital in Cornwall after being treated on site.

The surfing and music festival ran from Wednesday 9 August to Sunday.