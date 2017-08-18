Cornish Charcuterie meat products recalled in botulism fear

Image caption The Cornwall-based manufacturer said it alerted authorities

Retailers have recalled meat products made by a Cornwall company because of concerns over potentially fatal bacteria.

Chatsworth House, in Derbyshire, and Paxton & Whitfield stores have removed products made by Cornish Charcuterie.

The Food Standards Agency said it had concerns over the manufacturer's procedures to control Clostridium botulinum.

The toxin may cause a serious form of food poisoning called botulism.

Chatsworth House has recalled various pates and rillettes, while Paxton & Whitfield has recalled both flavours of its Pots of Pork product.

Cornish Charcuterie said it had a "rigorous... food safety management system in place", which had alerted staff to a problem with a piece of equipment.

The company said it notified authorities immediately and instigated the product recall as a precautionary measure.

According to the NHS, botulism is a very rare but life-threatening condition, where toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria attack the nervous system and cause paralysis.

Most people will make a full recovery with treatment, but the paralysis can spread to the muscles that control breathing if it's not treated quickly, and it is fatal in around 5 to 10% of cases.