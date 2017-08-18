PC Ryan Canning denies three counts of rape

Image caption PC Ryan Canning has denied three counts of rape

A police officer has denied three charges of rape.

PC Ryan Canning has been charged with three separate incidents of rape in Saltash, Cornwall, on dates between May 2014 and April 2016.

PC Canning, who was based in Plymouth, denied all three counts when he appeared before a judge at Truro Crown Court.

The 43-year-old, of Burraton Coombe, Cornwall, was bailed and will go on trial next March.

Devon and Cornwall Police said he was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation.