Girl sexually assaulted twice on Newquay to Plymouth train

Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by the first offender as she boarded a train at Newquay station

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted twice - by two different men - on a train as she travelled home from a music festival.

British Transport Police say the "shocking" assaults happened between Newquay and Plymouth on 12 August.

The first man, who was wearing a novelty shark hat, started tickling the girl after she refused a kiss, so she moved seat.

A second man then kissed and touched the girl inappropriately, police say.

The victim had been to the Boardmasters music festival and had been travelling home when she was attacked.

Police say the incidents happened between 20:45 and 21:00 BST.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Grieve, said: "This was a deeply upsetting and shocking incident for this young woman and we are urgently seeking witnesses".

The first offender is described as a white man with pale skin, ginger hair, and wearing a white shirt with a palm tree on it. He had blue shorts on and was wearing a novelty shark hat.

The second offender is a white man, with pronounced sideburns, and wearing a white polo shirt. He gave his name as Lance, according to police.