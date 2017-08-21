Bill Bailey and Katherine Ryan festival axed over floods

Image copyright Andy Hollingworth Image caption Bill Bailey was among those headlining the festival

A comedy festival featuring acts such as Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan and Russell Kane has been postponed this weekend due to flooding fears.

Organisers of the three-day Stand up in the Wyldes at Bude in Cornwall said the decision had been made "very sadly".

The site of what is thought to be the first festival of its kind in Cornwall had been hit by "torrential rain".

Organisers said it would "only take one heavy shower to re-flood the site, rendering it unsafe".

Image copyright Handout Image caption Katherine Ryan was due to perform on Saturday night

The festival is to be rearranged for the first half of next year and all tickets will be valid.

"We will in the meantime try and find some way of making it up to all current ticket holders," said organisers, who are also behind the Leopallooza music festival on the same site.

"Sadly, this one time, the weather has us beaten," they said.

Image copyright Rob Feather Image caption Organisers say they will make changes to the site

They added that the new date would give them "enough time to focus on and fix key areas of the site that have been affected the most by the extreme rainfall, hopefully assuring that a situation like this will not happen again".

People wrote on Facebook they were "really sorry to hear" the news while others said they understood "completely".

Zoe Edwards said: "Really gutted for the whole team.....but a brave decision.....a group of honest guys trying to do the best for the punters and the land."