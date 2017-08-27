Pirates of Penzance miss record 'by a few'

Image caption Pirates had to have at least two accessories like a sword or an eye patch

Thousands of people in fancy dress narrowly missed creating a world record for the number of pirates in one place.

The gathering at Penzance in Cornwall failed "by a few" to hit the 15,000 target set by Hastings in East Sussex, organisers said.

In 2014 another attempt came just 77 short of the title.

Pirates had to have two accessories, like a sword or eye patch, and included local Conservative MP Derek Thomas and sports minister Tracey Crouch.