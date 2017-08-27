Cornwall

Pirates of Penzance miss record 'by a few'

  • 27 August 2017
Pirates
Image caption Pirates had to have at least two accessories like a sword or an eye patch

Thousands of people in fancy dress narrowly missed creating a world record for the number of pirates in one place.

The gathering at Penzance in Cornwall failed "by a few" to hit the 15,000 target set by Hastings in East Sussex, organisers said.

In 2014 another attempt came just 77 short of the title.

Pirates had to have two accessories, like a sword or eye patch, and included local Conservative MP Derek Thomas and sports minister Tracey Crouch.

Image caption Sports minister Tracey Crouch and local MP Derek Thomas helped to raise numbers

