Image caption The driver was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he was declared dead

A man has been crushed to death by a vintage tractor.

The 64-year-old from Umberleigh in north Devon, was driving a 1950s Ferguson T20 tractor that was towing another tractor through a field.

The lead tractor overturned at about 14:30 BST on Monday trapping the driver beneath it. He was pronounced dead at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Anyone who saw the accident in Stowford, Umberleigh is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

More on this story and other Devon and Cornwall news.