Search for fisherman missing off Cornish coast suspended

Image caption Three RNLI lifeboats have been involved in the search, along with a coastguard helicopter and cliff rescue teams.

Rescue teams have been searching for a missing fisherman who is thought to have been swept off rocks in Cornwall.

A second man was recovered from the sea and taken to hospital by air ambulance after the incident near Treyarnon Bay.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said three lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams, lifeguards and a search and rescue helicopter had been involved.

The search was suspended at about 20:30 BST and will resume at 07:00 BST.

The Coastguard was first called at 14:35 BST by a member of the public.