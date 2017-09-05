Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Treyarnon, Cornwall

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coastguard describes dramatic Cornish rescue effort

A 21-year-old fisherman has died and another is still missing after being swept off rocks into the sea in north Cornwall.

The alarm was raised at 14:35 BST on Monday when two people were reported in the water west of Treyarnon Bay.

Lifeguards recovered one man and he was airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, but died on arrival.

The search for the other man has now been called off.

It had resumed at first light on Tuesday.

The two men were spotted in trouble by one of a group of three fishermen, thought to be a family of holidaymakers.

The latest on the missing man and other Cornwall and Devon news.

Image caption The pair were swept into water west of Treyarnon Bay, Cornwall

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) said a "massive search and rescue operation" was launched on Monday.

Shortly before 12:00 BST the MCA said the search for the second man had been called off.

Rescue Centre manager James Instance described the incident as an "unimaginable tragedy".

He said: "It is an unfortunately bleak and stark reminder of quite how powerful the sea is and how things can happen incredibly quickly."