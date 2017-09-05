Anglers swept off rocks in Cornwall were brothers

Image caption The UK Coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter to the scene near Treyarnon Bay

Two men who were swept off rocks while fishing have been identified as brothers from Bristol.

Charles Allen, 21, was found in the sea near Treyarnon Bay in Cornwall on Monday afternoon, but later died in hospital.

Robert Allen, 30, has still not been found, despite extensive searches by emergency services.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the brothers were on holiday with family and were experienced fishermen.

'Say goodbye'

Their parents, Anthony and Margaret Allen, said: "Our sons were happy, kind, intelligent, loving brothers and we are in a state of shock at what has happened.

"We are living a nightmare that you would never want to happen to anyone.

"We are praying Robert is located so that we can say goodbye to our sons together."

They said Charles was a "hard-working" son, and Robert was was an associate of Bath University, specialising in 3D printing.

"They took their fishing seriously and would study timetables and forecasts before venturing out.

"They were experienced fisherman but a freak accident has changed our lives forever and it is difficult to find words to explain our pain".

RNLI Lifeboats and lifeguards, a coastguard helicopter, cliff rescue teams, police and ambulance crews had been involved in the search which resumed on Tuesday morning but was later called off.