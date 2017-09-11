Image caption A member of the public alerted police to the body

The relatives of a man swept out to sea while fishing have been informed of a body located in a bay in Cornwall.

Brothers Charles and Robert Allen were fishing on 4 September when they were swept off rocks near Treyarnon Bay.

Emergency services found Charles, 21, in the sea, but he died later in hospital. Rescuers did not find Robert.

Police were called just after 08:00 BST when a member of the public reported seeing body at Constantine Bay in Padstow.

The relatives of Robert Allen, 30, have been informed and formal identification would be carried out shortly, police said.