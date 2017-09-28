Image caption Local police unites, firearms officers and a dog unit were called to the scene.

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed by a masked attacker outside a community hall.

The boy was talking with a friend when he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.

He was treated at the scene for a puncture wound to his back before he was taken to Treliske Hospital.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

More on this story and other Devon and Cornwall news

The suspect, from Truro, remains in custody in Camborne.

The victim's injury is described as serious but not life-threatening and he is in a stable condition.