Image caption Police were called to Penair School in Truro after an incident involving a knife on Monday

A 13-year-old girl has appeared at court charged with committing knife-related offences at a school.

The girl, who cannot be named due to her age, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon on school grounds, making threats to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.

Truro Magistrates Court heard Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Penair School in Truro, Cornwall, on Monday.

The case will be heard at a youth court on a date to be decided.

