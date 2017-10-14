Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption An A3 from 1921 was the star at the plaque unveiling

A plaque has been unveiled to the founder of the luxury carmaker Aston Martin.

Lionel Martin, who co-founded the marque in 1913, was born at Nansladron House in Pentewan, Cornwall on 15 March 1878.

The plaque was unveiled there amid a gathering of Aston Martins old and new.

They included an A3 from 1921, which was the third Aston Martin built and the oldest one still existing, as well as a new DB11.

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption Lionel Martin's family grew wealthy from the china clay industry in Cornwall

Martin, whose family wealth came from the china clay industry, co-founded Aston Martin with business partner Robert Bamford.

Aston Martins have been the car of choice for James Bond and have had success on the racetrack since the company's early days.

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption Lionel Martin co-founded Aston Martin with business partner Robert Bamford

Rob Smith, chairman of the Aston Martin Heritage Trust which organised the plaque unveiling, said that Martin's wealth allowed him to "squander a lot of money on playing with cars".

"But if Lionel Martin hadn't started the ball rolling 104 years ago we wouldn't have one of world's favourite cars," he added.

"I have been an enthusiast since I was a small boy to so celebrate the founder is very significant."

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption The same A3 that was at the plaque unveiling back when it was at the cutting edge of design

The plaque where Martin lived was unveiled by David Richards, chairman of Prodrive which runs the Aston Martin racing team.

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption Aston Martin's racing history goes back to its early days

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption Louis Zborowski tests one of Martin and Bamford's cars at the limit

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption Lionel Martin puts one of his cars through its paces in a hill climb

Image copyright Aston Martin Heritage Trust Image caption An Aston Martin from 1934 with a side-mounted exhaust

Image copyright 1964 Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation Image caption Sean Connery as James Bond with the Aston Martin as his car of choice