Passengers claim they were "held against their will" at an airport when Border Force officers failed to turn up to check their passports.

About 200 passengers from a Ryanair flight from Alicante were kept waiting at Newquay Airport on Sunday.

The group, which included families, had to wait for about an hour and 30 minutes until officials arrived from another airport.

The Home Office apologised to "anyone inconvenienced" at the airport.

A passenger on the flight from Spain said everyone on the flight was forced to wait in the departure lounge after arriving at about 18:35 GMT.

"I was completely disgusted," said retired Gary Butler. "It makes the airport look very shoddy."

Passenger Matthew Osborne tweeted: "@Newquay_Airport passengers being held against their will. Unable to leave the airport due to no immigration officers on site. #whatashower."

Fellow traveller Allister Young tweeted: "Well, I guess there's no finer place in #cornwall to spend an unknown amount of time on a #sundayevening eating a cold pasty."

But he added later that the situation was a "bit shambolic" and said staff should have "at least provided a cup of tea".

Another passenger tweeted: "Plane load of angry passenger stuck at newquay airport as uk border force forgot to turn up. Farcical but true."

The UK Border Force carries out immigration and customs controls at airports.

In a statement, the airport said that passengers "were accommodated in the Airport terminal" to comply with legislation "due to the non-attendance of UK Border Force officials".

"We are currently investigating why UK Border Force didn't attend as they would usually do."

The Home Office said: "Incidents such as these are rare." It added that Border Force officers "worked quickly to resolve it".

"Border Force are conducting an investigation into what happened."

The airport said all passengers were processed within 90 minutes of the flight arriving.