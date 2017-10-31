Image caption Candy Atherton was passionate about campaigning for women's rights and disability issues

The former Labour MP and campaigner Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62.

Ms Atherton won the marginal seat of Falmouth and Camborne at the 1997 general election beating Conservative Sebastian Coe.

She held the seat for eight years, doubling her majority in 2001, but losing her seat in 2005 to Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.

After her parliamentary career, she focused on rural housing issues.

Candy Atherton returned to politics when she was elected to Cornwall Council in 2013, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.

She also campaigned on women's rights and disability issues.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted that he was "very sad to read that Candy Atherton has died."