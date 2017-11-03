Image caption Jonathan Kane (centre) claimed he thought he had hit an animal or a wheelie bin

A man who mowed down a woman while on his way to catch a train for a business meeting has been found guilty of causing her death by dangerous driving.

Catherine Bailey was walking her dogs near St Minver, Cornwall, when she was struck by Jonathan Kane's Land Rover in July 2016.

The 52-year-old, of Flood Street, Chelsea, was jailed for two years and disqualified from driving for five.

Kane, who denied the charge, said he "simply didn't see her".

The businessman, who has a second home at Trebetherick, near Polzeath, denied the reason he did not see Mrs Bailey in her high-visibility jacket was because he was on his mobile phone checking the progress of a train he wanted to catch to London.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Catherine Bailey, who was known as Kate, was thrown about 60ft (18m) into a ditch by the impact

Mrs Bailey's body was later found in a ditch by her husband who had gone out to look for her when she failed to return. She was just yards from her home.

The court heard the 45-year-old victim was thrown 60ft (18m) into the ditch by the impact, causing multiple injures including a severed spine and 14 broken ribs.

Kane had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured, and one count of dangerous driving, but the prosecution said those charges were unacceptable.

After the verdict, Mrs Bailey's family said the impact of her loss was "more deeply felt every day" and their lives would never be the same again.

Her mother, Frances Kent, said: "Nothing will ever bring her back but we hope this sends out a message to all drivers to take responsibility for their actions on the roads."