Image copyright Anthony Parkes Image caption Police are treating the shootings at the Carnanton Estate as an accident

Three men were accidentally shot during a pheasant shoot in Cornwall.

Police said the men were injured by shotgun fire on the 1,500-acre Carnanton Estate near Newquay on Thursday.

The three, who were part of the shooting party, were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske with "non life-threatening" injuries.

Police confirmed they were treating it as an accident. No-one was available for immediate comment from the estate.

More on this story and others from Cornwall