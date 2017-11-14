Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight at the Tregenna Castle Hotel

A woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out at a golf club's annual dinner.

The West Cornwall Golf Club function was being held at the Tregenna Castle Hotel in St Ives, Cornwall.

Police say they were called to the hotel at 23:40 GMT on Friday, following reports of a fight having broken out at a private party.

The 22-year-old woman has also been charged with assault by beating.

She faces a further two charges of criminal damage and using threatening words or behaviour.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the fight.

He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The hotel and the golf club have been contacted for comment.