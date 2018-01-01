Woman feared dead in bungalow fire in Looe
A woman is feared to have died in a fire that destroyed a bungalow.
The house, in Barbican Hill, East Looe, Cornwall, was "completely alight" when fire crews arrived just before 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve.
They were not initially able to enter the building because of the intense heat and collapsed roof.
A pensioner is thought to have died in the blaze, which was eventually extinguished by about 03:25. Police remain at the scene.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said its staff were "co-ordinating investigation work" with police.