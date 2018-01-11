Image copyright Family Image caption Courtney Smith died in Februay 2017 while a mental health patient in Cornwall

A mental health trust is reviewing the way it searches patients following the death of a student from a paracetamol overdose.

Courtney Smith, 18, had twice not been searched on her return from unescorted leave to Bodmin Hospital in Cornwall in the days prior to her death in February 2017.

Empty pill packets had also been found in her bags, but doctors were not told.

The jury at an inquest in Truro recorded an open conclusion.

The coroner for Cornwall, Dr Emma Carlyon, told the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to write a letter to Miss Smith's family explaining how it is changing its procedures, especially regarding its search policy.

Miss Smith had a history of mental health illness, and was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was granted an hour of unescorted leave per day from Bodmin Hospital from 10 February 2017, as part of preparation for her discharge into supported accommodation.

Funeral arrangements

The inquest heard she would have had time to walk to a local garage, from where pills could have been bought, although there was no evidence she had done so.

On the following days she left the unit five times, but on two occasions she was not searched when she returned, and there was no record of a staff member signing her back on to the ward.

On 16 February she was transferred to Longreach House mental health facility in Redruth, and was sick on the car journey.

Shortly after she arrived, a care assistant found empty strips of pills, along with a diary, letters and funeral arrangements, the inquest was told.

None of this was logged, or passed on to nurses and doctors.

Miss Smith continued to be unwell over the next 24 hours and the following night was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with symptoms of vomiting, nausea and dropping consciousness.

She was found to have severe liver failure and was transferred to a specialist unit in London where she died on 19 February.

The duty doctor told the hearing had he known the packets had been found, he would have prioritised Miss Smith's care.