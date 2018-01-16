Image copyright Jyrki Hokkanen Image caption The clouded leopard breached its enclosure following unexpected flooding near Fowey

A leopard may have attacked sheep after escaping from a licensed private collector in Cornwall.

The clouded leopard breached its enclosure following unexpected flooding near Fowey.

Farmers in the area reported hearing "sheep in distress" during the night but thought the culprit was a dog.

The big cat was safely recovered and returned to its owner who has since improved the enclosure's defences.

The clouded leopard is an endangered medium-sized cat measuring 60cm-110cm long (24-43 inches).

The animal is owned by Todd Dalton of Par, Cornwall, who operates the Rare Species Conservation Centre - a registered charity.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they "were informed by the owner of a clouded leopard that his animal had escaped its inner compound".

Upon arrival they found the animal in its outer compound where it was recaptured.

Police officers said they "were then informed by a local farmer that the leopard had broken out of its compound and had allegedly attacked some of his sheep".

A spokesman from Cornwall Council confirmed: "The owner of the animal that escaped does have the appropriate dangerous wild animal licence.

"The owner has taken appropriate measures to prevent possible future flooding events from affecting the security of the site."