Image caption Twisted remains of the bungalow can be seen in Carnkie

A man was left trapped under rubble after a huge "earthquake-like" explosion destroyed a bungalow.

The explosion ripped off the side of the home in Carnkie, near Helston, Cornwall, at about 01:00 GMT and a second soon after spread debris up to 200m away.

The trapped man was freed by the fire brigade and taken to hospital.

His condition is not yet known and investigations have started into the cause of the explosions.

Neighbour Brian Kneebone said: "We just heard a very loud bang and got out of the bed.

"We looked out of the bedroom window and we saw flames from the bungalow.

"What used to be my daughter's bedroom, the window was broken. I've got to scrape up the glass from the garden at the minute."

He said neighbours from the adjoining bungalow, which is part of the same building, were in bed when their wardrobe collapsed on them.

"They're ok, they're staying with another neighbour overnight at the moment," he said.