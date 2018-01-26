Image copyright Cornwall Stuff Image caption Richard Cunningham posted the same picture twice on Facebook

A Conservative council candidate has apologised for his "totally inappropriate" comments on pictures of Nazi uniforms online.

Richard Cunningham, 21, who is contesting the Falmouth seat, posted the same picture twice on Facebook.

It was first posted in 2014 with the message "Political Correctness be damned, this made me chuckle way too much".

Mr Cunningham said he was now "older and wiser".

He is contesting the Cornwall Council seat left vacant by the death of Labour councillor Candy Atherton last year. The election is on 1 February.

The first post came alongside images of a man in Nazi uniform saying 'I wear your Grandad's clothes'.

In the second post in 2015, Mr Cunningham said: "Apparently I was just as sick and twisted 365 days ago as I am today."

Image copyright Cornwall Stuff Image caption The Facebook posts have now been removed

In another post from January 2017, Mr Cunningham replied to a post asking who people's favourite LGBTQ figure is.

Mr Cunningham commented: "Ernst Rohm", referring to Adolf Hitler's ally Ernst Rohm.

The posts have now been removed.

Mr Cunningham said: "I want to apologise for sharing these posts. I was 19 years old at the time but I realise they are totally inappropriate. I'm now older and wiser and am standing for election to serve my community."

No comment was available from Conservative Party headquarters.